Kerry-based Bathrooms 4U creates 70 jobs

Kerry-based bathroom refurbishment business, Bathrooms 4U, will create 70 new permanent full-time jobs as it continues to expand out of Munster and into Leinster.

The new jobs will more than double the company's workforce over the next three years.

Headquartered in Tralee, Co Kerry, Bathrooms 4U fits both commercial and residential bathrooms, employing plumbers, fitters and tilers, removing the risks for businesses and homeowners who traditionally would hire multiple tradespeople.

The new roles will include trade roles as well as business development, sales and ecommerce personnel who can support the business as it develops its online offering.

Bathrooms 4U plans to launch its ecommerce website in the coming months.

Alan O’Sullivan, CEO and founder of Bathrooms 4U, said he was delighted to announce the creation of these jobs following "an amazing year" for the business.

While our commercial work was naturally impacted by the pandemic, we saw a major boom in residential fittings as people spent more time at home with many having more savings due to a lack of opportunities to spend on things like holidays.

Mr O'Sullivan said the company's ambition is to increase their footprint in Leinster in 2021 and move into the UK beyond that with the new roles playing a "pivotal part" of their growth strategy.

Bathrooms 4U currently employ 45 staff and intend to have 30 of the 70 new roles filled by the end of March.