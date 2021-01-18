Kerry-based Bathrooms 4U creates 70 jobs

The new jobs will more than double the company's workforce over the next three years as it continues to expand out of Munster
Kerry-based Bathrooms 4U creates 70 jobs

Alan O'Sullivan, CEO of Bathrooms 4U with Seamus Scanlon (left), director, and Alan Kelly (right), sales manager.

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 08:55
Nicole Glennon

Kerry-based bathroom refurbishment business, Bathrooms 4U, will create 70 new permanent full-time jobs as it continues to expand out of Munster and into Leinster.

The new jobs will more than double the company's workforce over the next three years.

Headquartered in Tralee, Co Kerry, Bathrooms 4U fits both commercial and residential bathrooms, employing plumbers, fitters and tilers, removing the risks for businesses and homeowners who traditionally would hire multiple tradespeople.

The new roles will include trade roles as well as business development, sales and ecommerce personnel who can support the business as it develops its online offering. 

Bathrooms 4U plans to launch its ecommerce website in the coming months.

Alan O’Sullivan, CEO and founder of Bathrooms 4U, said he was delighted to announce the creation of these jobs following "an amazing year" for the business. 

While our commercial work was naturally impacted by the pandemic, we saw a major boom in residential fittings as people spent more time at home with many having more savings due to a lack of opportunities to spend on things like holidays.

Mr O'Sullivan said the company's ambition is to increase their footprint in Leinster in 2021 and move into the UK beyond that with the new roles playing a "pivotal part" of their growth strategy.

Bathrooms 4U currently employ 45 staff and intend to have 30 of the 70 new roles filled by the end of March.

Read More

Munster house prices expected to increase by 5% this year

More in this section

Bjorn Kjos steps down Irish subsidiary of Norwegian Air wound up 
Business movers Business movers
Shamima Begum Supreme Court hearing UK Supreme Court insurance ruling ‘decisively removes roadblocks for policyholders,’ says finance watchdog 
munster businessplace: kerryplace: musterplace: leinsterplace: uk
Deliveroo expansion plans

New funding round values Deliveroo at £5.1bn

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices