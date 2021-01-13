Limerick firm AMCS becomes first in field to obtain prestigious accreditation

SOC 1 Type II report is an internationally recognised standard that examines internal business controls across seven key process areas
AMCS HQ at Castletroy, Limerick.

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 17:00
Nicole Glennon

A Limerick company has become the first software company in the waste management and recycling sector to obtain SOC I Type II accreditation.

Castletroy-based AMCS, which supplies integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries received the accreditation for operating best practice controls and procedures in ensuring “a customer-centric approach to operations.” 

SOC 1 Type II report is an internationally recognised standard that examines internal business controls across seven key process areas including new project delivery, initial processing, customer support, data backup, logical access, product development and change management.

Commenting on the accreditation, director of Business Processes and Systems at AMCS Group Leonard Dolan said AMCS had always focused on delivering the best service for our customers.

Director of Business Processes and Systems at AMCS Group, Leonard Dolan
Director of Business Processes and Systems at AMCS Group, Leonard Dolan

“This includes providing them with assurances that we have all appropriate internal controls and systems in place."

Mr Dolan said building trust among customers and stakeholders is more than just good business practice, “it is absolutely integral to our continued success".

“AMCS is a leader in our industry and we are proud to be the first software company in our sector to obtain the SOC I Type II accreditation.” 

Mr Dolan said the company is currently in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Type II, which will evaluate controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

