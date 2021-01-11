Eli Lilly shares soar 13% on Alzheimer’s drug trial results

Pharma company's experimental Alzheimer’s drug Donanemab showed it slowed by about a third the rate of decline in a combined measure of cognition and function in early-stage victims of the disease
Eli Lilly shares soar 13% on Alzheimer’s drug trial results

Eli Lilly in Eastgate, Cork.     

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 19:30
Deena Beasley

Shares in Eli Lilly soared 13% as a trial of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug Donanemab showed it slowed by about a third the rate of decline in a combined measure of cognition and function in early-stage victims of the disease.

The drug is an antibody designed to remove clumps of the Alzheimer’s-related protein beta amyloid from the brain.

Lilly said the mid-stage trial of 272 patients met its main goal of showing a statistically significant change in clinical decline over 18 months.

Donanemab targets a type of beta-amyloid known as N3pG, which Lilly believes can be rapidly cleared, enabling short-term, but durable, treatment.

Patients in the study stopped receiving Donanemab and were switched to a placebo once their brain plaques reached levels seen in healthy people – a process that took just a few months for some patients.

“This study shows that the presence of amyloid is an important accelerant of Alzheimer’s disease,” Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific officer, said. 

The results also “tell us that there are other things at play”, he added, saying additional strategies were needed to fully combat Alzheimer’s.

A brain swelling side effect, known as Aria-E, occurred in 27% of patients treated with Donanemab, the company said. 

• Reuters

Read More

Munster hospital group cancels all elective work

More in this section

Stripe Inc. Co-Founders John Collison And Patrick Collison Interview Stripe stops processing payments for Trump's campaign website after Capitol violence
Twitter and Facebook shares slide amid US violence backlash Twitter and Facebook shares slide amid US violence backlash
Human Resources manager recruiting on video call, COVID-19 pandemic Clare-based HRLocker to create 50 jobs as demand for remote working grows
alzheimersorganisation: eli lilly
Eli Lilly shares soar 13% on Alzheimer’s drug trial results

JYSK to open second store in Cork in June

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices