JYSK to open second store in Cork in June

JYSK is opening its second store in Cork in June.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 12:45
Nicole Glennon

JYSK, the Danish home retail brand, has announced plans to open three new stores in Ireland in the first half of 2021, including a second store in Cork.

New stores will open in Carlow and Tralee in May, with a second store opening at Eastgate Retail Park in Little Island, Cork in June.

The retail store currently employs 112 people in Ireland across nine stores in Dublin, Limerick, Cork, Naas, Sligo, Drogheda, Dundalk, Waterford and Portlaoise, with the new store openings to create a further 40 jobs.

Commenting on the expansion plans for 2021, Roni Tuominen, country manager for Ireland and the UK, said: “We have always been committed to expanding in Ireland and we are reaching our target to open 15 new stores in our first two years here.”

Mr Tuominen said the brand was “very confident” in the Irish market and believed there was “a great appetite for home furnishing products, perhaps now more than ever, with so many of us spending more and more time at home”.

