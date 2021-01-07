Local Ireland appoints new director for 2021

The largest publishing representative body in Ireland has announced the appointment of a new director.

Local Ireland, the representative association for 46 weekly paid for newspapers, appointed Bob Hughes as Executive Director.

The appointment of Mr Hughes has been in effect since January 1, 2021.

Speaking about his new position, Mr Hughes said he is pleased with the announcement and that is is essential local newspapers are given the necessary support.

Mr Hughes said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed Executive Director of Local Ireland.

"The industry has faced serious systemic challenges around revenue and circulation and those impacts have been exacerbated by the sharp decline in advertising as a result of Covid-19.

"Now, more than ever, it is essential that local newspapers are supported in a meaningful way by our Ministers, TDs and councillors to ensure the sustainability and survival of high quality journalism in our local communities."

Mr. Hughes succeeds Johnny O’Hanlon who has been director since 2009 and retired on December 31, 2020.

He began his career in local and regional newspapers before joining the Press Association as a sub-editor. Mr Hughes began to work in broadcast media after, first with ITN as a producer with Channel 4 and then a programme editor, producer and reporter with Reuters/Sky.

He then joined Radio Ireland/Today FM before becoming Deputy Director of News at TV3 since its launch until 2014.

Mr Hughes now works as a multi-platform media consultant both nationally and internationally and teaches broadcast journalism at Dublin City University (DCU). He was also an advisor in the last government in the Departments of Rural and Community Development and in Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr Hughes, David Ryan, President of Local Ireland said that he was joining the association at a critical point in the evolution of newspaper publishing in Ireland and wished him every success in the role.

He also paid tribute to Johnny O’Hanlon for his service to the association and wished him well in his retirement.