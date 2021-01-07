Alibaba and Tencent in sell-off as Trump weighs China ban in last days of his presidency          

Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings led a technology stocks selloff as the administration of President Donald Trump considers barring investments in China’s two most valuable companies.

Shares in Alibaba fell almost 4% and Tencent dropped 4.7% in Hong Kong trading in the latest session, tracking losses in their New York-listed securities.

The US State Department, Department of Defense, and US Treasury Department are among authorities involved in the deliberations, according to people with knowledge of the talks.

The discussions focus in part on how such a move might affect capital markets, the Wall Street Journal had reported.

Imposing a ban on the two companies would mark the most dramatic escalation yet by President Trump’s administration, given the sheer size of the two firms and the difficulty unwinding positions.

At $1.3 trillion (€1trn), the combined market value of their primary listings is nearly twice the size of Spain’s stock market, while the firms together account for about 11% of the weighting for MSCI’s emerging markets benchmark.

“If the bans are implemented, then it’d be a huge thing for the market,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian Hong Kong.

“It’s still too early to say. After the Biden administration starts, the policy could change again,” he said.

If implemented, the ban would further fray the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, which have clashed over everything from Covid-19 to Hong Kong.

Economic tensions

Authorities in Washington have been ramping up efforts to deprive Chinese companies of US capital in the final months of the Trump administration, adding to economic tensions as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over this month.

“The US behaviour is against international trade rules and principles of fair competition,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in response to a question about the potential investment ban at a briefing in Beijing.

“It undermines normal market order and Chinese companies’ rights and interests. And it will also eventually weaken global investors’ confidence in the US business environment,” the spokeswoman said.

Representatives for the companies had no immediate comment when contacted.

Spreads on Tencent’s dollar bonds widened as much as 20 basis points, while those on Alibaba notes were about 15 basis points wider, according to credit traders.

The e-commerce company was said to be planning a dollar bond sale that could raise as much as $8bn as early as next week, which could now be threatened by the US actions.

Alibaba may face minimal financial and operational disruptions from a potential ban considered by US officials, which could prohibit Americans from investing in the company.

The dual listing of its shares in Hong Kong should mitigate any risk of removal from US exchanges.

Alibaba had $60bn cash as of September, and generated $6bn in free cash flow in the September quarter.

Citing national security, President Trump previously signed an executive order in November requiring investors to pull out of Chinese companies linked to that nation’s military.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an order banning US transactions with eight Chinese apps including Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent’s digital wallets.

It will be up to President-elect Biden to decide whether to enforce that policy once it takes effect.

Sown confusion

Hasty measures have at times sown confusion in markets and prompted price swings, such as when the New York Stock Exchange reversed course twice this week on a decision to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies.

The NYSE is now proceeding with its original delisting plan after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin disagreed with its decision to give the firms a reprieve.

The order bans trading in the affected securities starting January 11. If President-elect Biden leaves President Trump’s executive order in place, US investment firms and pension funds would be required to sell their holdings in companies linked to the Chinese military by November 11.

And if the US determines additional companies have military ties in the future, American investors will be given 60 days from that determination to divest.

“We’re seeing with the telecommunications companies and with the ADRs the kind of worst-case scenario because you have a tremendous amount of confusion,” said Nicholas Turner, a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson in Hong Kong, who specialises in economic sanctions.

Even if Alibaba and Tencent fend off a delisting threat, US investors will still be prohibited from purchasing a wide variety of financial instruments exposed to their securities, he added.

The potential US ban comes as pressures mount within China on Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Tencent.

In recent months, officials blocked Ant Group’s $35bn IPO, proposed new rules to curb the dominance of internet giants and fined Alibaba and Tencent over acquisitions from years before.

Closer scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions could add uncertainty over the growth of large internet firms within China.

