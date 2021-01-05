Logitech announces 50 new jobs for Cork

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 08:16
Greg Murphy

Logitech Ireland has announced more than 50 new jobs in Cork.

The company plans to expand the staffing of several of its teams in the Cork office, where it currently employs around 200 people.

The opportunities, which will come on stream over the next three years, will cover a wide range of roles including design, engineering, IT and supply chain functions.

Logitech first established themselves in Cork in 1988 and moved to its current location at the airport business park in 2013.

Elaine Laird, Logitech’s head of global supply chain and site lead at Cork, said the company is pleased to announce this expansion.

She said: "This is a reflection not only of Logitech’s long-term performance, but also the wonderful culture and spirit our employees have developed, here and across the world.

"At Logitech, talent working out of Ireland is shaping the future, and enjoying it."

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD echoed Ms Laird's comments, adding: Ireland is a really attractive destination for technology companies, due in large part to our strong pool of talent.

"I wish Logitech the very best as they continue to develop and grow its operations in Ireland.”

