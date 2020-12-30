Limerick firm aiming to become Europe's largest interpreter trainer

A Limerick-based interpreting, localisation and translation company is hoping to become a leading interpreting trainer for remote-based interpreters.

Translit, who also have offices in Cork and Dublin, secured half a million euro in funding through private equity firm, Clashrock Capital last year and subsequently launched a centralised interpreting management platform.

More than 2,000 users now avail of the platform but CEO Alex Chernenko is hoping to go even bigger next year.

“Our plans are very ambitious - becoming a leading interpreting trainer, not just in Ireland, but for Europe and overseas, especially for remote-based interpreters."

“Ireland has a shortage of qualified interpreters,” he explained, "we would like to overcome the shortage... if we can’t find them, we will train them."

The firm recently launched new professional development webinars and courses targeted at freelance interpreters, with plans to co-operate with higher education institutions for a longer-term course and seek academic accreditation next year.

Mr Chernenko says the company's aim is to remove the barriers that exist due to the lack of competent interpreters in Ireland.

“Over the years, deficiencies in this field have caused major upset for public services, healthcare, law-enforcement and the legal system nationwide."

“Hundreds of freelancers interpreting in courts, garda stations and prisons have no qualification which has been acknowledged by the Minister of Social Affairs and research done on over 370 LEP (Limited English Proficient) cases of the District Court involving non-Irish defendants.”

“Our mission is to promote interpreting careers, help beginner interpreters to become more skilled and offer continued professional development to language professionals,” he said.

Translit provides professional translation and interpreting services in more than 120 languages for businesses, government bodies and individuals including Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Bord Bia and KPMG.