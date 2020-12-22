Grafton Group acquire Dublin-based Proline 

Earlier this month the group acquired UK manufacturer and distributor of bespoke wooden staircases StairBox
Grafton Group's chief executive Gavin Slark said the acquisition is in line with their strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses that trade in complementary markets

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 08:28
Nicole Glennon

Grafton Group has agreed to acquire Dublin architectural hardware store Proline for an undisclosed sum.

Proline Architectural Hardware distributes architectural ironmongery products for doors, specialising in the supply of a wide range of traditional and contemporary architectural ironmongery products. Proline reported revenue of €10.8 million last year.

Commenting on the acquisition Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer of Grafton said: “Proline will bring specialist expertise to Grafton in the architectural ironmongery distribution segment in Ireland."

"It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services and to extend our customer base in this segment of the market."

"The acquisition of Proline is in line with our strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses that trade in complementary markets."

Earlier this month the group also acquired UK manufacturer and distributor of bespoke wooden staircases StairBox.

Grafton Group owns a number of building materials distributors and DIY retailers across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands including Woodies and Chadwicks. 

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

