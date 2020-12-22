Cork start-up on track for success tracking stolen goods

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that agility and adaptability is the key to success in any business, and for one Cork start-up, constant evolution has been a feature from the get-go.

Entrepreneurs Luke O’Mahony and Conor Walsh, who have developed an innovative GPS tracking device, founded Traxsit last year to help farmers track stolen machinery and equipment, after originally mooting the idea of using the technology to track dogs. Now, the entrepreneurs are switching course once more as they move away from the agricultural market and into the construction sector.

"At the beginning we were very much just trying to find a fit,” Mr O’Mahony explained, “we initially looked at the Agrimarket, but as the company evolved, we started looking at companies with a bigger fleet.”

“From a sales perspective it's not going up a bodhreen selling one-off devices, it's trying to cultivate a relationship with a business and sell our device to a full fleet of a hundred or more."

“Apply [the technology] to an industry that has the money," Mr Walsh chipped in.

Traxsit’s target market is now plant and machinery companies, civil engineering companies and quarrying companies, where a machine could be worth up to half a million.

The pair’s GPS tracking system can be used to track fleet, plant and equipment and non-powered assets and they currently have around 150 devices live with 12 customers.

“GPS tracking has been around for years,” Mr Walsh said, “but we're taking the core data and adding a lot more value, be it from the utilization of machinery, diggers, rollers, dumpers, to its profitability, right down to route, how much each machine is actually earning.”

“Essentially what we're doing is using our hardware to save these companies money, and reduce their losses.”

Mr O’Mahony said there is “big upsell potential” with their current customer base, and the focus for the next while will be on ensuring existing customers are happy, and encouraging them to invest more in their product.

The Traxsit team have recently moved into a development facility in Dublin Hill, which will serve as the “technology base.”

They are also planning to deploy a sales team in the Midlands and expand into the UK market, donning the "green jersey" and targeting Irish expats.

“We’re looking at getting that sales team in the midlands and then we're going to leverage that to get into the UK market, hopefully, by mid 2021,” Mr Walsh said, “with all the technology still being developed in Cork.”