Limerick firm to create 60 new jobs and rebrand in international expansion

A Limerick company which partners with commercial and industrial customers to reduce their electricity consumption is to create 60 jobs and rebrand as part of an international expansion.

VIOTAS, formerly Electricity Exchange, has opened its first international office in Melbourne, Australia where it will enable customers to become "active participants in Australia’s drive to reduce its reliance on fossil-fueled generation sources."

To support the expansion, the company said it plans to hire an additional 60 staff over the next 3 years with the vast majority based at its Limerick office. The new roles will include software developers, electrical engineers, shift operators, sales, and support staff.

Founded in 2013 by Dr Paddy Finn and Duncan O’Toole, the company’s services lead to a reduction in the continued reliance on fossil fuel generation to balance renewable generation by instead contracting large electricity consumers to provide this balancing function and other, higher-value services that ensure the reliability and security of the power system.

Reducing the proportion of power reserved for fossil fuel generation in-turn increases the share of zero-carbon renewable generation that can be used on the power system.

The company’s grid balancing capability has grown to be comparable in size to Ireland’s largest peat fuelled power plant.

Dr Paddy Finn, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO of VIOTAS said they are a company that "looks towards the future" and Australia, "a country whose coat of arms symbolises moving forward, never backwards, clearly shares our view of the world."

"We are excited to deliver our services to commercial and industrial clients in Australia to help facilitate the use of more renewable energy on the wider power system in a way that retains value in the economy.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, welcomed the development saying, “Creating a low carbon future is crucial not only for Ireland but for the global community. It is encouraging to see an Irish company like VIOTAS creating innovative ways to lower our carbon footprint while increasing employment in the renewable energy sector in Ireland and assisting other countries to further facilitate the use of renewable energy.”

The environmental technology company also came in tenth place today in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards which ranks Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years.