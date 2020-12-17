Cork AI firm scoops top prize at Deloitte’s Fast 50 Technology Awards

A Cork company which develops computer vision and artificial intelligence solutions for some of the world’s largest retailers has taken the top spot in Deloitte’s 2020 Fast 50 Technology Awards.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Blackpool, Everseen is a new entrant to the Fast 50 programme this year and has achieved a growth rate of 2,879% over the last four years. The firm recently secured a major new contract with US supermarket giant Kroger to supply artificial intelligence technology to 2,500 stores.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards ranks Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years.

This year marks 21 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Reacting to the win, Everseen CEO, Alan O’Herlihy said he was "thrilled" to get this recognition of the company’s success "especially as a new entrant."

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to support our customers and increase revenue and we’re proud of what we have achieved to date."

The top three winners were all new entrants this year with Dublin-based Webio, which uses conversational automated intelligence to improve customer engagement taking second place, while digital ordering solution Flipdish ranked in third.

The companies experienced growth rates of 2,794% and 1,960%, respectively.

Overall, eight companies from Munster were represented in the 2020 listing.

Five other Cork companies made the listing including software firms Zartis, Global Shares, Spearline, Aspira and StudioForty9.

Limerick-based Environmental Technology firm Electricity Exchange and hardware company Asystec, which has offices in Cork and Limerick, also made the list.

Cumulatively, the 2020 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €3.3 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 4,600 people in 2019.

The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €90 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 400%.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte said it has been inspiring to see the "countless examples of companies who, over the last year, have demonstrated resilience, innovated, adapted and thrived in the face of uncertainty and new challenges."

"From FlipDish – who have provided their restaurant customers with online ordering solutions to help them survive – to Glofox – who have developed virtual offerings for gyms to help us all stay fit and healthy, from the safety of our own homes – Irish tech companies have truly outdone themselves this year."

“We’re delighted to be supporting and recognising these companies through the Fast 50 Technology Awards programme. Over the last 21 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies," he said.