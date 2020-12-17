Cork café to close after Covid-19 restrictions make business 'impossible'

Brackens Bakery and Café on Paul Street, Cork is to close after more than two decades in business as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Announcing their closure in a Facebook post, the family-run bakery said social distancing requirements and many months of forced closure made keeping the Paul Street café open “impossible.”

Owners Declan and Finola Bracken said the decision "was not an easy one" but the process of severing the lease on the building was just as difficult, and "came at a devastating cost to us due to having to pay rent for 8 months and more while not being in business.”

“Our heart goes out to all the other hospitality and retail businesses who too are being forced to pay bills when there is no income."

"It’s an impossible situation for small family-run businesses who are the very heart of our communities,” they said.

The Bracken family said they have been "so proud" to serve the people of Cork over the years and still think of staff as extended family.

"They in turn made customers feel so welcomed and treated everyone with exceptional warmth and kindness. For that, we are forever indebted to them."

Bracken’s Bakery will continue to trade from their bakery, shop and café on the Old Mallow Road.