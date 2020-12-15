Tipperary couple hoping ‘Farm to Bottle’ approach attracts whiskey fans

Tipperary Boutique Distillery is the first distillation house to open its doors in the county in 160 years
Tipperary couple hoping 'Farm to Bottle' approach attracts whiskey fans

Jennifer Nickerson's father Stuart spotted the opportunity in her husband Liam Ahearn's family farm. Picture: Patrick Browne

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 14:07
Nicole Glennon

A marriage between two families and two ancient vocations has led to the opening of Tipperary’s first distillery in 160 years.

Arable farmers the Ahearn's had been farming the land at Ballindoney Farm and tending to crops for over 200 years, but were looking for a way to diversify beyond simply growing grains, Managing Director Jennifer Nickerson explained.

Nickerson, daughter of Master Distiller Stuart Nickerson and becoming a name in her own right in the industry, said her father spotted the opportunity in her husband Liam Ahearn's family farm.

“He said you've got the ideal conditions for whiskey and we were already growing the malted barley.” 

First established in 2016, the Tipperary Boutique Distillery team have recently brought their first whiskey to the market, Tipperary Single Cask Release, made from their own barley and distilled by Stuart Nickerson at another Irish Distillery. 

Funded via the release of expressions – spirit, casked and finished by them – in addition to securing €150,000 from their Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary, the trio has now opened the doors of a distillation house on the grounds of the Ahearn’s family farm with new jobs expected for the local area early next year.

Jennifer Nickerson believes the farm to bottle approach will attract whiskey fans 
Jennifer Nickerson believes the farm to bottle approach will attract whiskey fans 

Ms Nickerson said she believes their “boutique offering” and “farm to bottle approach” is of interest to most whiskey fans in Ireland and beyond.

“Our barley is 100% Irish, grown here on the farm and water from the land combined with our small batch approach will always be appealing,” she said.

At full capacity, the distillery plans to produce nine casks a week, though at present they are producing half that.

"Our size gives us the opportunity to be flexible and naturally we are already considering gin and other white spirit productions," she said.

A special pink label variety of the distillery's 'Tipperary Own Barley Single Cask' whiskey will be auctioned off on December 22 for Breast Cancer Ireland on IrishWhiskeyAuctions.ie.

