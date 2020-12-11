Hoteliers warn 'anomaly' blocking access to key Covid-19 support payment

Irish hotels have warned about losing out on the Government's new Covid-19 support scheme even as bookings and revenues fall sharply in December.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said that because of "an anomaly", some hotels and guest houses were excluded from the Government's Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), despite revenues sliding by as much as 75% in the first three weeks of the month. Bookings were down to only 22% in December from 60% in the previous two years.

"Currently accommodation providers can only accept bookings from within their county, which represents only a very small proportion of hotel accommodation at this time of year," said IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane.

"Surely a 75% reduction in turnover due to the Government specifically not allowing people to leave their county is exactly the type of devastating situation that the CRSS was intended to support.”

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said guesthouses and hotels were "disproportionately" affected by the health restrictions "with disastrous implications for revenue and related employment".

Pulling back the CRSS was an extraordinary move given the levels of decimation in our community. Needs to be restored as a matter of urgency. If you 75% down, it does not matter what level is in place @cathmartingreen @Paschald @mmcgrathtd @MichealMartinTD @LeoVaradkar @IHFcomms https://t.co/1CUYYW1gy4 — Elaina Fitzgerald Kane (@ElainaFitzKane) December 11, 2020

Occupancy rates in December were at 22% in Dublin and at 21% in the South West, according to the IHF survey.

Meanwhile, Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group has struck an agreement with its creditors to extend waivers of its debt covenants through the end of 2022, the company said.

The move by IHG to shore up its finances comes as the hotel industry faces a plunge in travel demand.

All, including Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor and Premier Inn owner Whitbread, have taken steps to cut costs and lower their workforce in a bid to ride out the crisis. IHG and others, however, had signalled that occupancy levels were improving, ahead of the most recent lockdowns in Europe.

Additional reporting Reuters