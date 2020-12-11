Irish software company to pitch for online Covid-19 vaccine rollout system

Pharmapod say their solution promotes vaccine uptake, minimises the time required to administer each vaccine and provides critical data on potential side-effects 
Pharmapod Founder and Chief Executive Leonora O'Brien says the company has been developing the solution since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: MAXWELLS

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 13:25
Nicole Glennon

An Irish software company which specialises in the healthcare sector has announced its intention to pitch for the HSE contract for the online system to help rollout the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dublin-based Pharmapod has developed an app which will streamline the process of administering the vaccine by allowing patients to book their vaccination appointment, track potential side effects and provide real-time information to healthcare professionals and public health bodies.

“As soon as the Government announce details of the selection process and requirements, we will be applying,” founder and CEO Leonora O'Brien said.

“Our vaccination system has been in development since the beginning of the pandemic and we are working alongside partners such as the International Pharmaceutical Federation to bring it through the final stages.” 

Ms O’’Brien said the system will essentially “streamline the end-to-end process for patients and those administrating the vaccine.” 

“This will allow the public to easily book their vaccine via any device, schedule multiple doses, complete their eligibility criteria and provide details of any side-effects that have occurred. The data will flow securely from patient to administrator to national stakeholders and governmental organisations.” 

Public health authorities will also be able to receive real time, anonymous information about how the vaccine rollout is working, she explained.

“By simplifying the entire process, the solution promotes vaccine uptake, minimises the time required to administer each vaccine and provides critical data on side-effects so that corrective actions may be put in place as required."

Pharmapod currently provides a number of cloud-based, healthcare specific solutions for pharmacies, hospitals and the Long-Term Care sector and delivers vaccination services such as flu vaccines.

Its systems are used in the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

