'It’s been a roller-coaster for us at times, as it is for any company'

Blame Maire Quilty’s broken ankle for the deal.

The Dungarvan native was at home nursing an injury, watching Waterford play Galway in the 2017 All-Ireland final when the thought struck her.

“I was watching the game and I could just visualise TQS on the Waterford jerseys. I was thinking to myself, ‘why can’t we be part of that?’

“I could see it, the lads running out in those jerseys on All-Ireland final day. We’re a Waterford company, I had the interest in GAA, so I thought, why not get involved?”

Quilty and her husband Tom are directors of TQS Integration, Waterford GAA sponsors. Her connection to the GAA goes deep.

“My father was the principal in the technical school in Dungarvan, and the culture of the house, for myself and my four brothers, was Gaelic games. If you wanted to watch something it was a hurling match or a football match, nothing else.

“We grew up that way, and that’s where the love of the games came from. As kids, we’d head over to the field for games, and be lucky to get a bag of sweets, but we loved it, and we were delighted to get involved with the teams.”

The teams were delighted too. Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan says: “We are delighted with our partnership with TQS, they’re a global business but they’re also a Waterford business, and their commitment to the GAA in the county has been exceptional.

“It’s been great to have them on board with a number of years now and I’m delighted to see their name on the jersey in Croke Park in particular on All Ireland Final day.

“When the lads run out next Sunday in the All-Ireland final it will be just rewards for TQS’s commitment to Waterford and a proud day for Tom, Máire and all the TQS team.”

People have seen that lettering, but what is it that TQS does?

“One area we work in is big data,” says Quilty. “We’ve been working with big data for over twenty years and how I explain it to people is we convert that data into information that customers can read and understand.

“We work in the life sciences a lot at present, for instance, customers who are working on developing the covid vaccine - we pull information from different areas for them.

“Recently we launched a new data analytics division as well, which analyses data and gives customers a better picture.

“No matter what area we’re in, we cater for the individual customer but at present, our main focus would be on the life sciences, as I say.”

Why are they based in Lismore and not an industrial park in Dublin, though?

“We started the company at the kitchen table - and moved around the house as the company grew. Soon there were two people working with us out of the garage, then we rented space in Lismore and we never lost that grá for Lismore.

“If you go to Dublin it’s a fabulous place, but you’re stuck in traffic for two hours going in and coming out. Not here.”

TQS have customers in Ireland and all over the world: along with offices across America they’ll open a Spanish office soon due to the volume of work there. The same in India.

“We were prepared for working from home as well, and we had a couple of dry runs to make sure we could accommodate that.

“The company’s transformed totally in the last couple of years. We put a senior management team and an executive team in place who are outstanding, and below each member of that team is another team.

“It’s a bit like the hurling team, or any business, in that way - you can’t keep on doing the same thing. And that’s one of the ways in which the GAA is such a good fit for us, because the GAA has a lot of what we’re looking for, this year in particular.

“I’m talking about leadership and teamwork, and that’s what we’re trying to embed into the company as well, so being associated with the hurling team at the moment is just powerful.”

She can recall different times - for the team and the company: “When Waterford were struggling I could empathise.

“As a company we’ve struggled - it’s been a roller-coaster for us at times, as it is for any company - so I felt it would be good to support the GAA in the county.

“Looking into it even more - the commitment, the training, the support for each other, those were obvious values we’d want within the company as well.

“To be honest, it’s a privilege to be associated with them.”

Quilty stresses the positive impact the games have had in Waterford and beyond: “Waterford - and all the GAA teams - have brought huge positivity to people.

“You turn on the television or open a newspaper and a lot of what you see and read is negative, so I’ve been turning to the sports for positivity.

“The team have brought such joy to people this year, it’s been outstanding. If I had one request it would be that more people put out Waterford colours on their houses - we’re in an All-Ireland final, after all.

“Like everyone else, I find it hard not to be at games, or not being able to say ‘well done’ to the lads after games - on the other hand, though, they’re doing very well without having supporters in the ground. They’re playing their hearts out and it’s great to see.

“We’ve seen them develop over the last couple of years - and the footballers as well, Benji (Whelan, former manager) did unbelievable work with them and brought them on.

“With the hurlers there’s one more element that I enjoy - there isn’t any talk about certain players having to be on the team to win matches. They’re winning because they’re a combination, not relying on one or two individuals.

“And that fits into what we’re trying to do here in the company, so the links go on and on. Without our employees, we’d be nowhere, and it’s the same with Liam (Cahill, Waterford manager). What he has done with the team is outstanding.”

The two elements cross over as well. Several Waterford hurlers now work for TQS.

“We have Conor Gleeson, Austin Gleeson, Kieran Bennett and Neil Montgomery joined us recently.

“They’re all very different, but they bring a lot of the qualities you see them show on the field of play into work - the effort, the teamwork, the commitment.”

The only spanner in the works? A spy from the Limerick camp.

“Tom was born in New York but he moved to Limerick as a child and played for Blackrock there, he always loved hurling,” says Maire.

“Who is he shouting for Sunday? As he says himself, he’s in Waterford for years, he’s married here, we developed the business here, so he’s Waterford out and out.

“There’ll always be a twinge for Limerick, but he’s one hundred per cent behind Waterford.”