Strong online sales boost profits at Sports Direct

The company behind Sports Direct and House of Fraser has said strong online sales and a boost since the first lockdown ended increased its profits in the last six-month period.

The Frasers Group, which operates 54 stores on the island of Ireland, reported a 25% rise in first-half core earnings and raised the lower end of its annual forecast.

Pre-tax profit rose by 17.6% to €116m in the half-year to the end of October, even amid a 7.4% drop in revenue to €2.08bn. Across their European stores including outlets in Ireland, revenue decreased 3.7% to €386m. The company said that on a currency-neutral basis and excluding acquisitions, European retail revenue decreased by 12.3% largely due to temporary store closures as a result of Covid-19.

Also posting positive results was online UK supermarket firm Ocado Group who raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time in two months, though sales growth at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer has slowed. The group has seen sales soar this year as the pandemic generats huge demand for home delivery.

Results for the Frasers Group and Ocado were in contrast to other UK corporate results announced yesterday. British pub operator Marston's Plc warned that winter months would be challenging with a majority of its pubs remaining closed after fresh Covid-19 curbs, and called for more government support to bail out the sector.

The company said the outlook is more positive looking forward as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people against Covid-19 earlier this week, adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has strongly intimated that curbs will ease in the spring. "The rollout of the vaccine is clearly critical ... but in the meantime, the sector continues to face major challenges and government support will need to continue in order for many viable businesses to survive," Chief Executive Officer Ralph Findlay said.

Separately, the world's biggest holiday company the TUI Group is considering all options including disposals and a capital raise to pay down new debt taken on to help it survive the pandemic which pushed it to a €3bn annual loss. Days after the Germany company secured a third bailout from the German government to stabilise its finances, its chief executive said it was looking at all levers to repair its balance sheet. TUI will need to start repaying some of its €2.2bn of Covid-19 related debts in 2022.

