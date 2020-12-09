Forum pay tribute to Cork's environmental warriors

Bernadette Connolly from the Cork Environmental Forum. Pic: Diane Cusack

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 13:11

The Cork Environmental Forum will tonight honour a number of businesses for their passionate activism, care for the environment and deep commitment to the issue of sustainability.

In keeping with the times, the 20th Awards giving ceremony will be held over Zoom but is nevertheless testament to the level of activity being carried out by so many dedicated people across the Cork city and county and beyond, according to Bernie Connolly who is the Development Coordinator of Cork Environmental Forum.

"CEF is delighted to see such great quality across all nominations and would like to thank everyone who took the time and effort to make a nomination. The task of the selection panel was a very difficult one,” she continued.

CEF is a not for profit organisation based in Cork which works to promote sustainable development in the region by connecting with key community groups and running our own programme of sustainability events and projects.

Established in 2001, the Cork Environmental Forum Awards honour the sometimes little known actions of groups, organisations and individuals around the county that have contributed to the health or richness of the Cork environment.

The awards recipients this year are, Ms Connolly, reflective of years of unrelenting activism and work to address climate change and protect habitats and nature.

Announcing the awards she went on to say that this year the CEF is presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to long standing member, David Lee, for his life long commitment to protecting water quality and supporting a catchment management approach.

"CEF is also honouring Michael Ewing with a special Award for his decades of work for the environment but especially for the contribution he has made over many years in support of the Aarhus Convention."

The Awards presentation will take place online tonight at 7pm.

CEF also acknowledged the kind sponsorship of the Awards by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Deutsche Boerse Clearstream and Cork City PPN.

List of Award Winners 2020 

Community & Voluntary:

Winners are SHEP. Frank Dorr and Eileen Lynch have led the development of SHEP Earth Aware and are tireless in their efforts to build understanding and a commitment to the climate change response at community leve.

Commendation goes to Carbery Housing for their many years of working to fight homelessness by providing social housing that is energy efficient and environmentally friendly

Business:

Winners are Inch hideaway who are recognised as a wonderful model of sustainable eco-tourism.

Individual:

Winners is Ted Cook Ted Cook for his lifetime of sharing a vast knowledge of trees and heritage and engaging so many people in being active in planting trees and becoming more informed about the environment.

Commendation to Donal O'Leary for his unstinting work in raising awareness of food waste and building knowledge and engaging people and communities to compost.

Public sector:

Winners are Circuléire who created a National Platform to bridge the circularity gap through collaboration, knowledge and innovation.

Agriculture:

Winners are Duhallow Farming and Blue Dot Catchments for its farmer focused approach to reducing the impact of agriculture on water quality and restoration of habitats.

Lifetime Achievement awards:

David Lee, Kildorrey and Michael Ewing, Leitrim.

For more see www.cef.ie

