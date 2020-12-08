Amazon warns Irish buyers of possible new charges after Brexit

Amazon is warning its Irish customers that use its UK website of possible new charges after Brexit.

VAT charges, custom duties, import fees and charges to return items may all be incurred depending on the products and circumstances

Most Irish customers of Amazon use the website's .co.uk version as the company does not have an Irish store. Customers who previously shopped on the website have been emailed by the company informing them of possible changes after the UK leaves the European Union on January 1.

"As you have placed an order on Amazon.co.uk and selected an EU delivery address in the past, we wanted to let you know that from 1 January 2021, when the Brexit transition period ends, you’ll see some changes when you shop on Amazon.co.uk and select an EU delivery address," the email states.

Amazon said customers could be liable for VAT being due in the country of delivery or packages being subject to customs duties, taxes and fees which may result in a price change at checkout.

Amazon has also issued a warning about returning items. They said they will continue to accept eligible returns for free if the reason for return is the result of an error or if it is damaged. However, the cost of returning any goods for any other reason will be payable by the customer.

It is expected that other UK based retailers selling and delivering to Irish customers will have to impose similar changes.

Online retailers like Amazon have benefitted from a huge surge in online purchases as a result of global Covid restrictions. Bank of Ireland released data last week that showed its customers' debit card spend through Amazon in November almost tripled compared to the same month last year.