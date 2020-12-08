Flipdish deliver 200 new jobs as Covid-19 fuels increased demand

Flipdish, the Irish digital food-ordering solution, is to create 200 jobs in the next 12 months, with recruitment for 50 roles starting immediately.

The Dubin-based company provides online ordering apps and website technology for restaurants including brands like Eddie Rockets, Press Up Group, Base Pizza and Bombay Pantry.

The Covid-19 pandemic has fuelled a rapid expansion for the company, who have already added 100 new jobs this year to cope with increased demand for the service.

“Expansion was always on the cards for Flipdish in 2020, but we could never have imagined pre-Covid how rapidly we would need to grow this year to play a crucial role in alleviating the crisis the hospitality industry faced,” Conor McCarthy, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipdish said.

“During the pandemic Flipdish enabled thousands of food businesses in Ireland and across the globe to pivot from dine-in to delivery and takeaway, sometimes in under 48 hours."

Founded in 2015 by brothers James and Conor McCarthy, the software firm now operates in 15 countries including the UK, US, France and Germany offering food businesses branded websites and apps without having to list on aggregator platforms such as JustEat and Deliveroo, some of which take up to 30% per order as commission.

Read More Take away food delivery firms Hero and Just Eat thrive in pandemic

The new jobs will be predominantly technology-based, including software engineers, engineering managers, software architects, data scientists, mobile engineers, and product designers. The company is also seeking customer success, customer support, marketing, and sales employees.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, welcomed the announcement saying it was another great example of an Irish company adapting quickly to the changes brought about by Covid.”

“Flipdish has seen significant growth in 2020, enabling thousands of businesses in the hard-hit hospitality sector to pivot to online ordering systems. I wish them the very best of luck with this latest expansion, which will see 300 new jobs over the next two years.”

Flipdish recently announced a partnership with Irish drone delivery company Manna, with its online ordering system connecting Manna with Tesco and other outlets in drone delivery trials in Oranmore, Co Galway.