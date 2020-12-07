CRH 'less damaged than rivals by European lockdowns'

CRH 'less damaged than rivals by European lockdowns'

CRH chief executive, Albert Manifold, whose firm was given an "overall best-in-class credit rating" by Moody's. File photo: Gary O'Neill

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 18:21
Eamon Quinn

CRH has been singled in "companies to watch" for 2021 in a glowing assessment by Moody's because it says the building materials giant has been less damaged by the Covid-19 lockdowns than some of its European rivals. 

In its outlook on European building materials firms, Moody's reiterates that it has a stable rating on the Irish-run multinational.

Moody's analysts said that CRH has had "only minor disruption so far from coronavirus, given [its] large presence in the US where construction markets remain robust", while its "focus on developed markets reduces [the] risk profile in the current environment and strong credit metrics result in overall best-in-class credit rating".

Moreover, the analysts said that CRH has a "conservative financial policy with a commitment to a solid investment-grade". 

After plunging by billions of euro in March, CRH shares have recovered to trade just below their 2019 year-end levels. The shares value the multinational at just over €26.5bn. 

The Moody's assessment will likely come as welcome news to the once under pressure management at CRH activist shareholder Cevian from Sweden increased its shareholding in the firm this year.

Also on Moody's "companies to watch" were Saint-Gobain, LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement, Imerys, and Wienerberger. 

Read More

High Court confirms examiner for Norwegian Air and related firms

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Nov 1, 2020 Ikea scraps catalogue amid rise of online shopping
Limerick edu-tech company to receive €50,000 from SEI Limerick edu-tech company to receive €50,000 from SEI
Apple to accelerate use of own chips to outpace Intel-powered computers Apple to accelerate use of own chips to outpace Intel-powered computers
ratingsorganisation: crhorganisation: moody's
High Court confirms examiner for Norwegian Air and related firms

High Court confirms examiner for Norwegian Air and related firms

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices