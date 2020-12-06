Volkswagen expects to sell self-driving cars by 2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030.

Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

“It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving,” he said in a media interview in Germany.

Mr Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a €73bn electric vehicle investment plan.

However, just last week, Volkswagen’s top committee avoided discussing a potential contract extension for Mr Diess in a bid to defuse a looming leadership crisis at the world’s largest carmaker.

Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, has demanded a vote of confidence from the board. Picture: AP

Mr Diess had demanded a vote of confidence in his reform efforts by asking for an early contract extension even though key stakeholders at the company opposed the move.

Analysts said the potential crisis at Volkswagen highlighted the difficulties of reforming a carmaker where labour representatives control half the seats on the board of directors and local politicians have a 20% voting stake, allowing them to vote down strategic proposals.

Reuters