Pieta House seeks to appoint a new chair

National suicide prevention service Pieta is looking to appoint a chair to its board. Service on Pieta’s board of directors is without remuneration.

The new chair will partner with Pieta's CEO, Elaine Austin, and other board members to provide leadership to Pieta as set out in the charity's five-year strategic plan.

The new chair will bring significant main board experience either at executive or non-executive level in a large organisation, as well as strong governance knowledge and experience.

He/she will help drive the charity's secure funding model, and will act as an ambassador for Pieta as it engages with its supporters and the general public.

Supporters of Pieta have hosted a series of virtual events as the charity's fundraising activities have been curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions.

People are currently being invited to register for the Pieta Virtual Wren Run 2020. Participants will walk, jog or run 3km or 6km over the 24-hour period of St Stephen's Day, December in their own locality.

Pieta House is also encouraging a range of events across the country this year to promote the mental health benefits of exercise.

“It is easier to become isolated at this time of year so it can be very helpful to keep up hobbies, or start up new ones,” said Elaine Austin.

On Thursday, November 26, people across the country supported Pieta House by placing a candle of hope in their windows.

They were part of a Pieta campaign encouraging the nation to choose #HopeOverSilence this Christmas in an appeal to break the stigma and encourage people to speak up about mental health.

Candidates for the role of Pieta board chair will be sourced through both an advertised and an executive search process. The principles of diversity and equality will be fully upheld throughout the recruitment process.

Visit recruitment firm OdgersBerndtson.com to download details of how to apply for the role as chair of Pieta. The closing date for applications is Monday, December 14.