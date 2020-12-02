Krispy Kreme to open second Irish outlet at former Central Bank site

It will be a fully glazed store in front of the former Central Bank and the walkway which links to Temple Bar.
Krispy Kreme to open second Irish outlet at former Central Bank site

The store will be at the former Central Bank on Dame Street.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 09:07
Greg Murphy

The Hines and Peterson Group have announced that Krispy Kreme is to open its second Irish outlet in Dublin city centre.

The American doughnut brand will open its latest store at the former Central Bank on Dame Street and is expected to open early next year when the Central Plaza project is completed.

It will be a fully glazed store in front of the former Central Bank and the walkway which links to Temple Bar.

With Krispy Kreme's first Irish store in Blanchardstown being its best performing in the world a second outlet is now opening.

The Dublin store saw weekly revenues of almost €300,000 in its first few months of opening and queues which forced its drive-thru to shut.

With Krispy Kreme's first Irish store in Blanchardstown being its best performing in the world a second outlet is now opening. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
With Krispy Kreme's first Irish store in Blanchardstown being its best performing in the world a second outlet is now opening. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

The latest addition to Dublin's city centre should attract plenty of customers from the eight floors of office space in the Central Plaza development, which is already leased to WeWork and Amtrust Financial, and will house approx. 1,300 office workers.

In total there will be upward of 1,500 workers on-site across all uses.

It will be a fully glazed store in front of the former Central Bank and the walkway which links to Temple Bar.
It will be a fully glazed store in front of the former Central Bank and the walkway which links to Temple Bar.

Marking the announcement, Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines, said: "Krispy Kreme will bring an exciting and beloved retail experience to a whole new customer base and will be perfectly located in the heart of Dublin.

"With the Central Plaza project now nearing completion, we’re looking forward to seeing Krispy Kreme serving up its iconic doughnuts to a very expectant customer audience here in the city centre very soon indeed".

Read More

Average Irish person to spend €540 on Christmas shopping, survey reveals

More in this section

Pfizer to close research plant Pfizer and BioNTech in profile: The companies behind the Covid-19 vaccine
Business of the Year Awards will recognise Cork companies' resilience to Covid Business of the Year Awards will recognise Cork companies' resilience to Covid
High Court dismisses director's examinership application for chocolate snack firm High Court dismisses director's examinership application for chocolate snack firm
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on an AIB bank building in Galway

AIB to cut 1,500 jobs and merge branches as it moves to save costs

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices