Volkswagen to use Audi in electric-car war with Tesla

Whether or not Herbert Diess gets the contract extension he's seeking from Volkswagen, the CEO has positioned one division of the car-maker to carry out his fixation with beating Tesla at its own game.

Mr Diess has tasked Audi with key roles to develop and share software and electric-car parts across VW's stable of 12 brands. That puts the division at the forefront of building up competencies that the CEO sees as pivotal to surviving disruption by Tesla and by other companies racing to bring battery-powered and autonomous vehicles to market.

Mr Diess installed new top executives this year, not only to restore Audi's technological edge, but to bolster returns with strict cost discipline. Efforts to do the same across VW have led Mr Diess to butt heads with key stakeholders over management decisions, culminating in discussions among supervisory board members about the CEO's proposal for an early contract extension.

One of the shots Mr Diess has been unable to call is who the next chief financial officer of VW will be. Candidates he has put forward include Audi CFO, Arno Antlitz, who moved to the luxury-car division in March, after clashing with powerful labour leaders in his previous job, as finance chief for the main VW car brand.

Audi will run a newly minted Car.Software organisation, which will develop a common operating system for VW group brands. It also houses an engineering task force, dubbed Artemis, which is looking to speed up vehicle development and narrow the technology gap with Tesla.

"Joint electric-car platforms and the group's new, digital backbone, developed by Car.Software org, are major levers to lift earnings," Mr Antlitz said. "I think the margin potential we have here isn't yet fully recognised.”

The Artemis team, led by former Apple executive, Alexander Hitzinger, is working on a car code-named Landjet, an electric, full-size crossover larger than Audi's A8 sedan, which will launch in 2024. The technology will complement an electric-vehicle platform for premium cars that Audi is developing with Porsche.

Audi can ill-afford its comeback strategy to falter. Along with Porsche and VW's Chinese ventures, the brand is the main profit contributor to the group and a critical engineering hub.

The division has recovered well from the dramatic industry slump induced by Covid-19. Third-quarter deliveries and revenue exceeded last year's level, and lower fix costs helped generate €864m in operating profit.