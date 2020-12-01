Aperee expands portfolio through Waterford acquisition

Residential care operator Aperee has announced the acquisition of a 64-bed facility in Waterford adding to its growing portfolio.

The Havenwood Retirement Village in Ballygunner Co. Waterford brings to ten the number of care homes the Cork company now operates.

financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed but industry sources say guided the premises at between €8m and €10m.

Aperee already operates four homes in Cork, two in Kerry, two in Galway and one in Kilkenny. Havenwood was established in 2005 by Padraig and Marie Dolan, who have operated the home for the past 15 years.

Aperee CEO, Paul Kingston said they are interested in acquiring homes which have an excellent reputation of care and premises which have the capacity to expand.

"Havenwood meets all these requirements and we look forward to continuing the excellent care provided under the stewardship of Marie and Padraig. We also look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our residents in Havenwood, ably led by Regina Power (Director of Nursing) and her team," he said.

"Departing owners Padraig and Marie Dolan said: “We are delighted that an experienced sector professional team like Aperee, who share our care ethos and led by Paul Kingston who has 20 plus years’ experience in the sector, has acquired our Nursing Home and have no doubt they will continue the same ethos of care we have delivered over the previous 15 years.”

Aperee was established as the operational arm of the Blackbee Healthcare Fund and continues to seek out new acquisitions to expand its portfolio.