Barryroe: No funding partner deal in place yet as talks deadline looms

Investors believe a funding deal for the Barryroe oil and gas field is close, but Providence Resources said partnership talks were ongoing.

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 18:45
Geoff Percival

A deal to bring in a partner company to bankroll the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field, off the Cork coast, has not yet been completed, despite the period of exclusivity granted to the lead bidder set to expire on Monday.

With shares in Barryroe’s current majority owner – Irish company Providence Resources – continuing a good run and jumping nearly 19%, markets clearly expect a deal to be completed in the coming days. 

However, Providence dismissed speculation that a deal was sealed by bluntly saying it “remains in exclusive discussions”.

Those exclusive discussions are with a consortium of investors headed by Norwegian company SpotOn Energy and including international oilfield services giant Schlumberger.

Providence tentatively named SpotOn as its new Barryroe partner back in April and expected to formally complete the deal by the end of October. 

However, the exclusivity deadline was extended to the end of November as Covid movement restrictions hampered the completion of documentation.

Providence had to hunt for a new Barryroe partner after funding from previous agreed partner – Chinese consortium APEC Energy – continuously failed to materialise last year.

Shambolic

SpotOn has already contributed to a capital raise by Providence this year and the current situation is not expected to mirror the shambolic course of Providence’s last quest for a much-needed donor.

If a deal does complete soon, the long-awaited development of Barryroe is expected to be fast-tracked. Providence’s new partners will likely take a 50% stake, with the remaining ownership of the field split between Providence and its current junior partner, Lansdowne Oil and Gas.

Providence’s chief executive Alan Linn said, in September, that bringing Barryroe to production stage as early as possible is the current preference. That could see Barryroe commercially producing gas within 18 months of drilling. However, gaining Government approval and meeting regulatory standards could delay work.

Mr Linn has expressed confidence the Government will approve a new partner and a resulting Barryroe production plan, saying the field is “a project of national importance” as Ireland is currently importing 100% of its oil and nearly 70% of its gas requirements.

