VW races to produce Polo-size electric car for mass-market at between €20,000 and €25,000

Volkswagen is bringing forward the development of a small electric car for the mass market in anticipation of tougher climate regulations, according to plans seen by Reuters, as it seeks to boost sales in a new green era.

Under the project dubbed “Small BEV [Battery Electric Vehicle]”, engineers are racing to develop a purely-battery powered car around the size of a Polo which will be available for between €20,000 and €25,000. This would make it cheaper than Volkswagen’s ID.3 electric car, which went on sale in September.

Volkswagen did not provide details on what the vehicle might look like, when it might be launched or where it might be built.

Stringent emissions targets

The carmaker has said the EU's more stringent emissions targets will force it to boost the proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles in its European car sales to 60% by 2030, up from a previous target of 40%.

Earlier this month, it raised its planned investment on digital and electric vehicle technologies to €73bn over the next five years, of which about €35bn will be invested in e-mobility.

The VW brand currently plans to build 1.5 million electric cars by 2025.

Last week, the German power grid firms launched a programme in cooperation with subsidiaries of Volkswagen and Bosch to find out how electric-car batteries can help stabilise power networks.

The 18-month programme aims at assessing what digital measuring and control systems are needed to enable linked-up electric vehicles (EVs) to provide balancing power to the electricity market, 50Hertz said in a statement.

50Hertz is involved as a leader in integrating high shares of renewable power into cross-country power lines.

Renewable power

The German government aims to have about seven million to 10 million EVs on the road by 2030, which will have to be integrated into distribution grids that absorb renewable power and deliver power to end consumers.

Many EV owners will likely charge up their batteries at home, making it necessary for them to contribute to system security to avoid network overloads at times of mass-charging.

The need to match supply and demand digitally opens up new opportunities for all stakeholders, the statement said.

For example, EV owners could earn discounts on their power bills by feeding power back onto grids at times of undersupply of weather-driven renewable power.

Grids must be kept stable in the transition to carbon-free power but the volatility of wind and solar plants threatens to cause disruptions.

• Reuters