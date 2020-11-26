Energia firm granted wind farm court review

The proposed seven turbine wind farm will cost €26.2m to build
Energia firm granted wind farm court review
Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 17:48
Ann O'Loughlin and Geoff Percival

A challenge has been brought against An Bord Pleanala's refusal to grant planning permission for a connector linking a wind farm to the national power grid.

The action has been brought by Coolberrin Wind Farm Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Energia Group, which intends to develop an electricity generating wind farm in Co Monaghan.

The proposed seven turbine wind farm and the associated connector, the court heard, will cost €26.2m to build and will generate 65 jobs during the 18-month construction period.

It secured planning permission for the connector from Monaghan County Council. That decision was appealed to the board by An Taisce.

Permission was refused on the basis that insufficient information had been provided by the developer to show that there would be an absence of significant environmental effects.

The developer has brought High Court proceedings aimed at quashing the board's decision.

Mr Justice Humphreys, granted the applicant permission to bring the action, which he adjourned to a date in December.

Meanwhile, State-backed wind farm company Greencoat Renewables is raising around €100m through a share placing; with the money earmarked to pay down debt and fund further acquisitions. 

More in this section

New iPad launch event - Germany Apple to reduce its reliance on Chinese production
Irish Ferries owner ICG opposes any renewal of Government subsidies to rivals during Covid crisis    Irish Ferries owner ICG opposes any renewal of Government subsidies to rivals during Covid crisis   
Stripe Inc. Co-Founders John Collison And Patrick Collison Interview Stripe in talks for funding at €56bn valuation or more
Ballygowan and MiWadi owner Britvic takes Covid hit to Irish revenues

Ballygowan and MiWadi owner Britvic takes Covid hit to Irish revenues

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices