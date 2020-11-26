Energia firm granted wind farm court review

A challenge has been brought against An Bord Pleanala's refusal to grant planning permission for a connector linking a wind farm to the national power grid.

The action has been brought by Coolberrin Wind Farm Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Energia Group, which intends to develop an electricity generating wind farm in Co Monaghan.

The proposed seven turbine wind farm and the associated connector, the court heard, will cost €26.2m to build and will generate 65 jobs during the 18-month construction period.

It secured planning permission for the connector from Monaghan County Council. That decision was appealed to the board by An Taisce.

Permission was refused on the basis that insufficient information had been provided by the developer to show that there would be an absence of significant environmental effects.

The developer has brought High Court proceedings aimed at quashing the board's decision.

Mr Justice Humphreys, granted the applicant permission to bring the action, which he adjourned to a date in December.

