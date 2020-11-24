CRH shares claw back more losses as materials giant sets aside €675m for global Covid hit

Building products company said it was still in line to post earnings of $4.4bn for 2020
CRH chief executive Albert Manifold. Comparable earnings in the third quarter were ahead of 2019 levels, helped by its cutting costs and paying lower energy bills. Picture: Gary O' Neill

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 15:43
Eamon Quinn

Shares in CRH have clawed back some more of their steep declines since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it revealed it will set aside $800m (€675m) for the global disruption to its operations this year, in particular in Britain and India. 

In an update, the building products giant said it was still in line to post earnings of $4.4bn for 2020, in line with market expectations, despite the $800m hit.

The hit will take account of the "combined economic impacts of Covid-19 and Brexit" which "primarily relate to our UK business and our associate investment in China", the Irish multinational said. 

CRH shares rose 1.5% to €34.10 at one stage in Dublin trade, helping it claw back some more of its large losses since March, and valuing the company at al ost €26.8bn. 

The shares were trading as high as €36.74 on the eve of the Covid-19 global crisis and sank as low as €29.73 at the height of the crisis at the end of April.           

The company has for some time been under pressure from a shareholder activist group based in Sweden. 

CRH said that comparable earnings in the third quarter were ahead of 2019 levels, helped by its cutting costs and paying lower energy bills. However, earnings for the full nine months were down sharply, by 14%, hit in both Europe because of the lockdowns in Britain, Ireland, and France, as well as from disruption in North America.   

It said it has so far spent $181m (€152m) this year on 14 acquisitions and raised $263m (€221.7m) in divestments, including from seven disposals. Debt will fall to $6bn (€5.05bn) this year from $7.5bn (€6.32bn) in 2019, CRH said in the update.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

