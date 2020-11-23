Google under review for possible competition probe in the UK

Britain's competition regulator has said it is assessing whether a complaint about Google, related to digital advertising, warranted a formal competition-law investigation.

The complaint, from Marketers for an Open Web (MOW), a coalition of technology and publishing companies, said it wanted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to delay the launch of Google's Privacy Sandbox technology.

MOW said the technology would remove features, such as login and advertising, from the open web and put them under Google's control.

"We take the matters raised in the complaint very seriously, and will assess them carefully, with a view to deciding whether to open a formal investigation under the Competition Act," the CMA said.

"If the urgency of the concerns requires us to intervene swiftly, we will also assess whether to impose interim measures to order the suspension of any suspected anti-competitive conduct, pending the outcome of a full investigation."

MOW said Google's Chrome browser and Chromium developer tools were being modified to give it greater control over how publishers and advertisers can operate.

The complaint comes a week after 130 tech firms and 28 business groups signed an open letter to EU competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, calling for a crackdown on Google. The letter included one Irish signatory in online recruiter, Jobs.ie.

"If Google releases this technology, they will effectively own the means by which media companies, advertisers, and technology businesses reach their consumers and that change will be irreversible," MOW director, James Rosewell, said.

Google said the technology will allow people to receive relevant ads — helping to sustain the current advertising model — without tracking users on an individual level.

Advertisers would be able to target groups of people without allowing individual identifying data to leave the browser.

The CMA has already spent a year looking into digital advertising.

The watchdog has said that Google and Facebook have developed unassailable market positions, with the two accounting for nearly 80% of the UK's digital advertising spending of £14bn (€16bn) in 2019.

However, its investigation, which concluded in July, recommended regulatory changes, rather than a market investigation.

"The ad-supported web is at risk if digital advertising practices don't evolve to reflect people's changing expectations around how data is collected and used," Google said.

"That's why Google introduced the Privacy Sandbox, an open initiative built in collaboration with the industry, to provide strong privacy for users while also supporting publishers."