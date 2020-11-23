Total Produce expects higher profits for 2020 as sales remain resilient through pandemic 

Wholesale and retail sales have offset reduced demand from the food service industry
Total Produce expects higher profits for 2020 as sales remain resilient through pandemic 

Total Produce, the fresh fruit and vegetable provider, is expecting 2020 sales to be slightly ahead of 2019. 

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 09:13
Nicole Glennon

Irish fresh produce provider Total Produce reports today that trading for the 10 months up to October 31 has “remained positive” despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The company said its sales have continued to be resilient in wholesale and retail, offsetting the reduced demand from the food service industry.

Its sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be slightly ahead of 2019.

“The Group’s strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products, together with the exceptional response from our people, enables us to meet the challenges,” they said.

In a note, Goodbody analyst Patrick Higgins said it was “another encouraging update from the Group” prompting the stockbrokers to increase 2020 earnings estimates by c.4-5%.

“The Group’s performance during 2020 illustrates the resilience and strength of the operating model and underpins our positive stance on the stock,” he said.

Read More

The Cork entrepreneur aiming to disrupt one of Ireland's oldest industries

More in this section

Microsoft Ireland adds 200 new engineering roles Microsoft Ireland adds 200 new engineering roles
Clarks new factory Landlords approve rescue deal for Clarks shoe shops
Glenisk aims for new record as lockdowns boost yogurt sales       Glenisk aims for new record as lockdowns boost yogurt sales      
Boxes on conveyer belt

Delay Black Friday sales 'to give small retailers a chance'

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices