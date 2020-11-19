Clayton Hotels owner 'set for elongated period of recovery'

The owner of the Clayton and Maldron hotel chains could be facing a longer-than-expected period of recovery to pre-Covid trading levels, according to analysts.

The Dalata Hotel Group is the largest hotel operator in Ireland. It could experience an "elongated" recovery time due partly to the effect of latest Covid restrictions, according to Davy.

“The net effect is to assume a shallower peak-to-trough impact from Covid-19 and an elongated period of recovery,” said analyst Colin Grant.

In September, Dalata reported a near €71m pre-tax loss for the first half of 2020 and a 60% year-on-year drop in revenue to €81m.

However, the group also raised €94m from a share sale to bolster its balance sheet and fund a hotel expansion spree in London.

Davy has forecasted Dalata will be free cashflow positive next year and will see substantial recovery in 2022. However, it warned “the forecast error remains extremely high”.

“We have assumed that the [tourism and hospitality] sector benefits from a vaccine for Covid-19 from around the second half of 2021 onwards, but this may be too conservative and pent-up demand could impact sooner than this. We believe that increased confidence has already led to an uptick in enquiries," said Mr Grant.

The wider tourism sector continues to feel the pinch from the fallout from Covid.

British holiday and airline group Jet2 reported a £111m (€124m) loss for the six months to September due to Covid’s halting of airline activity. It made a profit of £361.5m for the same period last year.

The company said it sees an uncertain winter and said it remains cautious about its prospects for next summer.

For the current winter period, Jet2 said it expected to fly about 50% of last year’s seat capacity. Positive news about a vaccine for the virus was “welcome”, it said, adding it was cautious although it would offer seat capacity close to 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, the German government is split over the prospect of bailing out more companies including troubled travel operator TUI battered by the pandemic.

Angela Merkel’s government in recent weeks has signaled it would help TUI and steelmaker Thyssenkrupp overcome a collapse in revenues.

As the companies enter talks for multibillion-euro bailouts from the government rescue fund, the coalition is divided over how much power the state should take when it hands over taxpayer cash.

TUI is expected to seek €1bn-€2bn after Covid up-ended the global travel market.

Meanwhile, airline shares fell marginally, in line with a general dip in global stocks, but the likes of Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner IAG had surged this week on the back of positive Covid vaccine news and a potential lowering in competition with Norwegian Air filing for examinership.

-additional reporting Reuters and Bloomberg