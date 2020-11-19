B&Q owner Kingfisher continuing to benefit from home improvement boom

B&Q owner Kingfisher experienced a 17.4% spike in sales in its latest quarter, propelled forward by the growth in the home improvement market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The home improvement group, whose main businesses include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, reported strong performance across all retail banners and categories in the three month period up to October 31, with growth in overall footfall and average transaction value.

E-commerce sales were up 153% in the third quarter, now representing 17% of the group’s total sales, while click & collect sales soared by 216%, now accounting for 77% of the group’s e-commerce sales.

B&Q sales performed particularly well in the latest quarter, with sales up 24% across UK and Ireland stores with particular demand in outdoor categories, with a like-for-like sales increase of over 45% in sales of weather-related products.

Earlier this month, the group repaid the £23 million it received in the first half of the year under the UK government's Job Retention Scheme.

Thierry Garnier, Chief Executive Officer Kingfisher said growth in the third quarter was driven by consumers spending more time at home, leading to a focus on improving their home.

“While there remains considerable uncertainty around COVID-19, we are confident in our ability to operate safely, to serve our customers, to look after our colleagues, and to protect our business."

“The renewed focus on homes is supportive for our markets. Furthermore, we are confident that the strategic and operational actions we have taken so far are helping us to build a strong foundation for long-term growth," he finished.