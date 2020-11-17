Munster Seedcorn wins for two tech firms

Two Munster firms have been crowned ‘Best New Start’ company and ‘Best Early Stage’ company at the Munster regional final of InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Competition.
Kevin O’Neill, CEO of PixQuanta. The firm was a winner at the Munster regional final of InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Competition. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020
Alan Healy

Two Munster firms have been crowned ‘Best New Start’ company and ‘Best Early Stage’ company at the Munster regional final of InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Competition.

Clare-based Feistim and Cork-based PixQuanta delivered investment pitches via a video conference in front of an expert judging panel.

Seedcorn is a business competition for innovative new start and early-stage businesses in any sector. The winners from each of the four regions will go onto compete in the all-island final later in the month with the overall winner securing €100,000 to inject into their business.

Feistim has developed a sports and wellness app to allow individuals and teams record, track, and analyse performance.

PixQuanta has developed light sensor technology that offers superior sensors for LiDAR and 3D imaging without compromising cost. This technology will significantly improve the performance of 3D image sensors in the consumer sector and enables ultra-low-dose X-Ray imaging in the medical sector.

Kevin O’Neill, CEO at PixQuanta, said they entered the competition to reach investors and get feedback on their business plan, in advance of a funding round. 

"Writing the business plan was challenging but made us define explicitly how we plan to break into the market. Our goal is to enable the highest performing and safest 3D imaging solutions, with the lowest power, highest reliability, and at the lowest possible cost.” 

Since InterTradeIreland started the competition in 2003, more than 3,100 companies have been through the programme and finalists have raised in excess of €256m in equity funding, emphasising Seedcorn’s position as the premier competition for high growth start-up companies on the island.

