Watson-Marlow announces new facility in Cork in further Covid-19 boost to regions biopharma industry

Fluid-tech developer Watson-Marlow Limited has announced plans for a new state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Cork in another boost for the regions pharmaceutical industry.

The new ISO 14644-1 Class 7 cleanroom will be added to the company's existing site in Gateway Business Park, providing an Ireland-based supply chain of essential bioprocess single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production.

The new facility is currently under development with plans to have it validated and certified in the first quarter of 2021.

In a statement, Watson-Marlow Ireland, a subsidiary of UK-based FTSE 100 company Spirax Sarco, said:

"With more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies in Ireland, Watson-Marlow has recognised the country’s role as a headquarters for the European biopharma market, driving the development of innovative science and medicine."

Denis Coll, Biopharm Sector Manager Ireland, said the expansion reflects “the wealth of talent and opportunity available and the importance of Ireland in the growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry.”

“Our puresu single-use assemblies harness Watson-Marlow’s extensive experience in biopharmaceutical processing and the new facility will provide biotech and pharma manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation."

Standing (left to right) Martin Foran, Aflex Applications Engineer; Robert Hall, Aflex Sales Engineer; Catherine Heffernan, Senior Supply Chain Analyst; Paul Harbison, Sales Engineer. Front (left to right) Sean Falvey, Applications Engineer; Denis Coll, Biopharm Sector Manager – Ireland; Graham Doyle, General Manager, Watson Marlow Ireland.

Watson-Marlow has been operating in Cork for four years and currently employs eleven people. Mr Coll said he expects that to double with the addition of the new manufacturing facility and expansion of their direct sales operation.

"Given our significant footprint within the biopharm sector here in Ireland in niche peristaltic pump technology and associated single-use fluid path systems, we are directly supporting Covid-19 vaccine development," Mr Coll said, noting that virtually all of the Ireland-based multinational biopharm and biologics operations are currently using the group’s single-use technologies in their research and manufacturing processes.

The expansion of the group’s Cork facility follows similar announcements from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Limerick biopharmaceutical firm A&C who are set to boost headcount at their bases in Ringaskiddy and Skule Hill respectively as the hunt for a Covid-19 vaccine continues.