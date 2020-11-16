Greyhound racing profits fall in 'year of two halves'

Turnover from racing activities at Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) fell by 3% last year as the sport’s governing body reported another challenging year for the industry.

GRI’s latest annual report shows total turnover from racing at the country’s 13 greyhound tracks in 2019 was down just under €720,000 to €23m.

However, GRI also known as Rásaíocht Con Éireann following a recent rebranding after it was previously known as the Irish Greyhound Board or Bord na gCon, received a financial boost from an increased allocation from the Government’s Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund which increased to €16.8m from €16m.

Despite the increase in State funding, profits were also down 21% to just under €1.5m.

GRI chairman, Frank Nyhan said 2019 could be described as “a year of two halves”.

Mr Nyhan said very significant progress was being made in the early part of the year in terms of increased attendances, racing and commercial revenues.

However, he claimed the second half of the year was “much more challenging” commercially.

On a positive note, GRI chief executive, Ger Dollard, said greyhound meetings and sale of media rights were areas of significant growth for the semi-state company during 2019.

A total of 1,606 race meetings were held last year – an annual increase of 1% with 20 extra meetings compared to 2018 – with almost 98,600 race entries.