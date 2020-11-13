West Cork Distillers co-founder named EY Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year 

John O’Connell of West Cork Distillers has been named the EY Industry Entrepreneur Of The Year for 2020.

Founded in 2008 in Skibbereen by Mr O’Connell and friends Denis McCarthy and Ger McCarthy, it is now one of the largest, wholly Irish owned distilleries in the country with a distillation capacity of four million litres of pure alcohol. Its award-winning West Cork Irish Whiskey and Garnish Island Gin is sold in almost 70 countries, as well as manufacturing Irish whiskey for some of the largest retailers in the world.

Nicola Mitchell, founder and Chief Executive of Dublin-based Life Scientific scooped the biggest award of the night, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Her company, which specialises in the development and registration of generic agrochemicals, generates over €600m in annual revenue and employs more than 70 people.

Nicola Mitchell, Life Scientific was awarded International and overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020. Picture: Naoise Culhane Photography

Ms Mitchell founded the company 25 years ago and it now boasts a portfolio of more than 60 products.

Ms Mitchell also picked up the International EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for the company's stellar success abroad.

The emerging entrepreneur category was awarded to Dr Matt Cooper, co-founder of the Inflazome company. The Dublin-based company, which was also co-founded by well-known TCD immunologist Luke O'Neill, develops medicines that stop harmful inflammation in the body.

The Special Award, which honours individuals who have made a significant contribution to life on the island of Ireland through their vision, innovation and commitment to excellence, was awarded to the Health Service Executive (HSE) and An Garda Síochána, representing all frontline workers whose selfless commitment and contribution helped protect vulnerable members of Irish society during the pandemic.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year said the recognition and celebration of Irish entrepreneurs is particularly important in 2020, given that it has been an incredibly challenging year for businesses and the communities in which they operate.

"This year’s programme had 24 phenomenal finalists, who have continued to thrive in spite of what the year has thrown at them."

We hope that their stories and achievements are an inspiration to existing businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the Island of Ireland."

"As we emerge from the pandemic, the island’s entrepreneurs will play a pivotal role in the recovery of our economy and our communities and we are firmly committed to supporting them however we can in the months and years ahead," he said.

Anne Heraty, Chairperson of the judging panel said the standard of competition between this year’s finalists was incredibly high.

"It is brilliant to see so many home-grown entrepreneurs at the forefront of their industries, which is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that’s so prevalent across the island. Each of the winners’ vision and innovation has been critical to the success of their respective businesses and we look forward to following their continuing success into the future," she said.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is a global recognition programme run in 145 cities in more than 60 countries. The annual awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time in the history of the programme and attended by an audience of more than 2,000 people, including prominent business and political leaders. Collectively the 24 finalists of this year’s programme employ more than 5,000 people and have revenues in excess of €400 million.

The country winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year programme from around the globe will go on to compete for the coveted title of EY World Entrepreneur Of the Year at the global awards ceremony held in June 2021.