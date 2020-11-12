Navy skills pay dividends in corporate world

Having served 21 years in the Irish Naval Service, Andy Mackin established the Mackin Group in 2004, and has since grown the company into a global organisation with offices in the US, UK, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

“I actually started the business in October 2004 while I was still serving in the naval services to see if it was something that I liked and could do on a permanent basis,” Andy recalled of his early business steps.

”Starting out as an environmental health and safety consultancy, major international growth began a decade later.

“Fast-forward to December 2014, while managing a project for a global tech company in Silicon Valley, I was offered a great chance to resource talent in an ongoing capacity.

"I grasped this opportunity to meet a growing demand in the US for a higher standard of talent solutions, and expanded my business by developing Mackin Talent. We opened our first US office in San Jose in 2015.”

Crediting an understanding of its markets and clients as among the main drivers of expansion, Mackin’s clear goals and targets has been a major factor.

“There is huge growth potential just by increasing our market share with them," Andy says. "It has been successful to date and will continue to be one of our main growth strategies up to and including 2025.

"Our second key driver would be developing new markets which was one of the key reasons that we opened our Hartford, Connecticut office and other offices in Austin Texas, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, and Raleigh in North Carolina this year."

Through realising a strategic vision and growing the business globally, sales have increased exponentially from a revenue of €891,614 in 2016, to be on target to achieve a projected goal of €17m at the end of 2020.

“Growth year-on-year will see a 25.15% increase, which is considerable growth in the midst of a global pandemic. The business remains debt free and continues to grow globally.

"Growth plans are enabling the business to thrive and sales continue on an upward trajectory.”

Mackin has offices in Cork, Dublin, London, Zurich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai — added to with bases in San Jose, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh, Vancouver, and Connecticut.

“In the short term, as in the next 12 months, we would envisage additional offices opening in the US, such as Florida and Colorado, as there are huge opportunities in these locations. In addition to those new offices we are in early stage planning for openings in Australia and New Zealand, with additional offices in Asia and India.”

The pandemic has presented a global challenge, but one companies continue to work through.

I do think that most businesses have their employees' best interests at heart and have tried to do the right thing.

"We have worked with a lot of businesses assisting them with getting all their safety documentation up to date or, indeed in place, so that they have everything that they need to have the right working environment for their staff as they started to return to work.

"I think, in general, they have the right strategies and procedures in place but there is always room for improvement.”

Acquisition will be part of the company’s growth plans — allowing for the right opportunities and timing.

“Yes is the simple answer, we are continuously looking for opportunities that will either complement existing services that we currently offer or give us opportunities in new markets where we would like to be. However we do expect this to happen in the next two years," Andy says.

The strategic plan for the business envisages at least two acquisitions completed by 2025, but only with the right opportunities.

“It's not something that we are going to rush, if it happens it will be because it's the right option for the company,” he says.

The Mackin workforce will continue to increase, with up to 30 positions between Ireland and the UK over the next 12 to 18 months.

“We are actively filing those at the moment, and in the US there will be a significant jobs announcement for 2021/22, but I can't say too much at the moment on that," Andy explains.

"It is an exciting time for Mackin and we are really looking forward to the future as the company and brand continues to grow.”

As the company continues to broaden its global footprint, its founder underlines the skills and mindset acquired in the Irish Naval Service as key to its ongoing success.

“They have been a major factor for me personally.

Skills such as discipline, leadership, teamwork have helped me no end.

"Someone asked me a few years ago did I think the skills honed from my time in the navy were of use in my business.

"At the time I didn't think so but as the business continues to grow and I take stock of what we've achieved, I've realised I couldn't have done a lot of what I did without those key skills.

"My time in the Naval Service is something that I am extremely proud of and would recommend any young person unsure of what they want to do in life or if you are looking for a sense of adventure to join up and do the initial five years.

"It is simply the best personal development training one can do.”

While the global growth of the Mackin Group will undoubtedly see Andy spending much of his future crossing international datelines, Cork will remain the company headquarters regardless of overseas ambitions.

“We will absolutely be remaining in Cork. I have made Cork my second home for almost 36 years now, I love it here and always have. Living in Blarney is the perfect spot — not too far from the office and not too close.”

He advises companies to be discussing planning for growth now.

You are better off having the surfboard waxed and sitting in the water ready for the wave than to be looking for your board when you see the wave coming.

"We have clients that are recruiting now at the moment, availing of the talent that other companies let go. These companies will be ahead of the curve when the growth spurt kicks off.”

In terms of a post-pandemic growth period, he is cautiously optimistic

“I do see that coming but it will be slow," he says."I would envisage it will be Q3 of 2021 before we see a huge lift in growth, with the caveat that if an effective vaccine is in circulation by the end of Q1 2021 things may start moving before that.”