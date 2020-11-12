US tech firm investing €78m into new Research and Development centre in Cork

A US wireless technology firm is investing €78m into a new Research and Development Centre in Cork City.

Qualcomm Technologies will establish the centre at Penrose Dock, with a facility already in operation in Mahon.

The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected “to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles”, according to the IDA.

The company moved into the office at Penrose Dock in October and is now recruiting for roles in the ASIC areas of Digital, Analog, Machine Learning, Automotive, CAD, Automation, System Validation, Advanced Design for new Technologies and Software Engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC Chips.

Business Minister Leo Varadkar said the announcement was welcome news for Cork.

“Ireland is known for being one of the leading Research, Development and Innovation locations in the world and today’s announcement is further evidence of our strength in this area.

“This announcement from Qualcomm to invest €78m to establish a new Research and Development centre in Cork, is expected to create hundreds of highly-skilled roles over the next four years.

“Our skilled and talented workforce allows companies like Qualcomm to embed and grow their operations here. I wish them every success with their expansion plans.”

Ajay Bawale, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies added that the company is excited about the move.

He said: “Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work.”

Paul Kelleher, Senior Director, Engineering for QT Technologies Ireland Limited and the site lead for the new facilities in Cork added: “This city centre location will help us to attract the world-class engineering talent needed to fuel our continued success.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said the investment "is a terrific project for Cork and the South West region".

He added that the investment "significantly enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s strong standing in microelectronics R&D."