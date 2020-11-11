Waterstone's boss in plea to Government for bookstores to reopen for Christmas

Waterstone's has lost 80% of its sales due to Covid shutdowns.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 18:55
Gordon Deegan

The year has been “a screaming nightmare" for booksellers from the fallout from Covid, Waterstone's boss James Daunt has said, as he urged the Government here to let the stores fully reopen soon.  

Waterstone's owns about 280 bookstores in Britain, and also runs Hodges Figgis in Dublin, as well as its stores in Belfast, Cork, and Drogheda. Mr Daunt said it was essential for stores to reopen for Christmas. "We make all our money in December so if we don’t re-open, we will have a wash-out year. The importance of re-opening cannot be overstated,” he said in an interview.  

It was “irrational” to shut book stores when other retailers are allowed to stay open under health restrictions.  

Mr Daunt said the business can operate on a "click-and-collect" basis but 80% of its sales were lost as its Irish stores go through their second enforced Covid-19 shutdown.

The closures were “hugely unfair” and were "throwing the customer into the online channel where Amazon is the dominant player”, he said. 

“Your sales plummet and when you re-open the sales come back again but you never get back what you lost when you are closed. 

"It is deeply frustrating," Mr Daunt said. 

In its last financial year before the Covid crisis, Waterstone's Irish operation posted a pre-tax profit of €3.2m on sales of €13.5m, covering the 12 months to the end of April 2019. 

The Hodges Figgis store on Dublin’s Dawson Street was its second-best performing in terms of sales of all its bookstores in Britain and Ireland last year. 

