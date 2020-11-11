Flutter shares surge as Paddy Power owner bets on no more lockdowns 

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment surged by more than 5% on the betting group reporting a strong third quarter and upping its overall earnings guidance for this year.

However, despite shops reopening in the last few months, revenue across the actual Paddy Power shop network in Ireland fell by 21%, Flutter said.

In its latest trading update, Flutter said group revenue grew by 30%, year-on-year, in the three months to the end of September boosted by a considerable increase in customer usage.

It said average daily customers grew by 41% globally; with particular growth seen online and in the UK and Australia.

Flutter also said that its US business is growing ahead of expectations.

The group expects full-year 2020 earnings to be in the range of £1.28bn-£1.35bn (€1.43bn-€1.51bn) against a previous estimated range of £1.17bn-£1.32bn.

That upgrade assumes no further material Covid-related disruption to sporting events and no further retail closures beyond the respective current six-week and four-week lockdowns in Ireland and the UK.

While still loss-making in the US, Flutter expects to generate net revenues of more than $850m there this year.

“We are now a truly global business with significant scale," said Flutter CEO Peter Jackson. "As such, we are in a unique position to respond to the many opportunities we see across our growing markets. Looking ahead, whilst the outlook with respect to Covid-19 remains uncertain, we are confident that our business is well positioned to capture further growth in a sustainable and responsible way."

“Flutter’s performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations in both sports and gaming. Our strong trading continued as we grew market share in key regions while retaining our commitment to safer gambling practices," he said.