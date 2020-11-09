Limerick firm doubles staff numbers as it aids vaccine search

Limerick biopharmaceutical firm A&C said it continuing to hire new workers having already doubled staff numbers this year to meet the demand for raw materials essential to a potential Covid vaccine.

The unprecedented global search for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments has led to a surge in extra work across Ireland's well-established pharmaceutical industry.

Based in Fedamore, A&C is a global manufacturer of excipients, buffers, process solutions, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Their Limerick facility became operational in 2018 and since then, sales have increased dramatically along with employment levels doubling in a bid to secure the staff it needs to service its current customers.

The firm also manufactures critical raw materials essential for a potential mRNA Covid vaccine. The manufacturing of which is led by a German vaccine developer - which has now gone to phase III human clinical trials.

Irish director of A&C, Gearoid O’Rourke said the biopharmaceutical sector is in a very privileged position to be able to create the much-needed jobs in Ireland over the last year.

"It was A&C’s expertise and manpower that has afforded us the opportunity to manufacture the crucial raw materials needed for a Covid-19 vaccine and we are working tirelessly to make that happen.”

John Godfrey, Irish Director of A&C also added: “The effects that Covid -19 will have on all industries including the biopharmaceutical industry will no doubt affect us in the short and the long term, but if we are able to create these much-needed jobs in Ireland, we will take that as a very positive outcome in a very turbulent year.”