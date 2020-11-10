Iconic US retailer JC Penney rescued from collapse amid Covid hit          

Deal will allow 118-year-old retailer to emerge from bankruptcy before the key Christmas season
JC Penney filed for bankruptcy in May with nearly $5bn in debt but a deal to rescue it has been approved.

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 16:01
Maria Chutchian

A US judge has approved a deal to rescue JC Penney from bankruptcy proceedings precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, averting a liquidation that would have put the beleaguered department store chain out of business and jeopardised tens of thousands of jobs in the US.

The US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas approved the deal, which will allow the 118-year-old retailer to emerge from bankruptcy before the upcoming key Christmas season, the company said.

The rescue deal is expected to save approximately 60,000 jobs.

The transaction contains multiple parts. 

Lenders led by H2 Capital Partners will forgive $1bn (€843m) in debt in exchange for 160 properties and six distribution centres. 

Shopping mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners will acquire the company’s slimmed-down retail operations for $1.75bn in cash and debt.

The sale approval comes a week after JC Penney’s lawyers announced a settlement with nearly all of its creditor groups that locked in support for the sale and marked a turning point in a bankruptcy case that has been marked by inter-lender fighting. 

However, a group of equity holders – whose investments will be wiped out – remained opposed to the deal.

JC Penney filed for bankruptcy in May with nearly $5bn in debt. 

The company was one of several retailers in the US, including J Crew Group, Neiman Marcus Group, and Brooks Brothers that sought Chapter 11 protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James Cash Penney launched the company in 1902, opening the first store in Wyoming. 

JC Penney went public in 1929 and over the next several decades became ubiquitous across the US.

The business began to stumble in recent years as online commerce took a toll on traditional brick-and-mortar retail.

From luxury fashion labels to oil producers, US companies have faced insurmountable stress from the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices, forcing them to close stores, borrow heavily to run their businesses and eventually file for bankruptcy protection.

Sales at US retailers slumped as they had to close doors following government-mandated lockdowns, while oil and gas companies faced one of the worst price slumps in decades hit by a month-long price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia and a coronavirus-induced tumble in fuel demand. 

Reuters

