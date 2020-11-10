Cork solar power company secures €150m

Funding will contribute to Amarenco’s ambitions to have more than 3GW of projects by 2023
Cork solar power company secures €150m

The site Amarenco Solar Cobh Limited has chosen for their solar farm at Ballynacrusha, Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 13:48
Nicole Glennon

Cork-based solar power company Amarenco has successfully closed a €150 million new capital commitment.

The capital raise was subscribed to by the co-founders themselves, IDIA Capital Investissement and by Tikehau Capital through its Energy transition fund.

Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, is now a key shareholder of the group.

The Cork-headquartered group started a capital raising process at the beginning of the year to secure a total investment capacity of €3billion to fund Amarenco’s growth in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East markets whilst maintaining Amarenco as an independent, founder-led company.

The company said is now “well-placed and funded” to convert its significant current pipeline and M&A deal flow into value-generating assets from its global headquarters in Ballintemple, Cork and its operational hubs.

The group currently has operational hubs in France, Portugal, Austria, Oman, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan.

Alain Desvigne (CEO Group), John Mullins (Chairman), Olivier Carré (CEO France) and Nick Howard (CIO Group).
Alain Desvigne (CEO Group), John Mullins (Chairman), Olivier Carré (CEO France) and Nick Howard (CIO Group).

In a statement, Amarenco co-founders Olivier Carré, Nick Howard, Alain Desvigne and Cork native John Mullins said the new capital commitment will contribute to the groups plans to have more than 1GW of projects under construction in the coming months.

Amarenco also plans to accelerate its growth strategy through partnerships with local and regional developers, asset owners and independent power producers in order to differentiate itself in its chosen markets.

The company said the new capital commitment will contribute to Amarenco’s ambitions to have more than 1GW of projects under construction in the coming months and 3GW by 2023.

Read More

Covid-hit Irish firms ride Pfizer vaccine news to gain €2.5bn

More in this section

The Limerick start-up that wants to save 1.35 million lives The Limerick start-up that wants to save 1.35 million lives
DoT to review Kerry Airport's €306,000 investment loss as part of current application for regional funds        DoT to review Kerry Airport's €306,000 investment loss as part of current application for regional funds       
Aer Lingus takeover proposal Aer Lingus owner not on bailout trail as European airlines hunt for cash 
munster business
Finland Travel Stock

Tui cancels Lapland holidays over fears ‘magic’ would be lost due to Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices