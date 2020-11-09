Mincon shares surge on sales

Shares in Shannon-based engineering services group Mincon surged by over 10% after the drill equipment maker said its revenues are up by 12% so far this year.

However, the group has suspended its interim dividend for this year based on continuing uncertainty around the impact of Covid on trade.

In its latest trading update, Mincon — which makes equipment for the exploration and construction sectors — said it is seeing comparable growth to the first half of the year.

In August, the group reported an 8% year-on-year increase in first-half revenues to €64.7m and a 13% rise in gross profit to €23.5m.

Mincon said revenue from construction sector clients has continued to grow, albeit aided by the sale of some third-party product made by other manufacturers.

The environment in the mining sector is positive in light of the strong prices in precious metals and iron ore, Mincon said, with trading in line with the first half of the year.

Mincon said none of its manufacturing capabilities are under Covid restrictions, with all of its factories fully operational and compliant with all Covid-19 measures.

"Although we have had a strong trading performance during 2020 to date, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on global trade over the coming six months at least, remains uncertain," the group said.