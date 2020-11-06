Cork used car importer wins latest round of vehicle tax legal battle

The Court of Appeal has found that Revenue acted unlawfully in failing to provide a used car importer with details of how the open market selling price for used vehicles was determined for the purpose of calculating vehicle registration tax (VRT).

Mr Justice Brian Murray said that failure meant Used Car Importers of Ireland (UCII) could not find out whether the Revenue's system of valuing imported vehicles would, as a general rule, be very close to their actual value, thereby affecting the VRT calculation.

However, the judge said while UCII was entitled to a declaration that this failure was unlawful, it was not entitled to succeed in relation to its other claims, including for return of taxes paid, damages, and loss which UCII had put at €130m.

He was giving judgment on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal on an appeal by UCII against a 2013 High Court decision rejecting UCII's claim against the Minister for Finance, Revenue, and the State.

It was the latest decision in a 25-year legal battle by UCII Ltd, of Centre Park Rd, Cork, which claimed VRT discriminated in favour of the domestic car trade and against importers by imposing artificially high values on imported used cars.

The judge said he would hear submissions later from the parties as to what order the Court of Appeal should make having regard to the fact the High Court did not address the question of whether Revenue had established that the methodology used by it to determine the market selling price resulted generally in values that were close to their actual value.

Having regard to the length of time that has elapsed since the institution of these proceedings and the events to which they relate, those submissions can also address the breadth and nature of UCII’s claim on this single issue on which it succeeded, he said.

UCII, whose only directors were Niall O'Dowling and Fintan Riordan, began trading in 1989 to source good-quality used cars from abroad, including other EU countries and Japan, and sell them to other dealers and direct to the public.

UCII was selling around 670 vehicles a month. All changed when, in January 1993, in order to ensure no loss of revenue as a result of the opening of the EU single market, the Government changed the system of vehicle registration and introduced VRT.

UCII brought its legal action in 1995 but — because of issues over discovery of documents — it was not until 2012 that the case was heard in the High Court, where it ran for 33 days.