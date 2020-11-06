Trilateral Research to create 40 jobs in Waterford

A leading UK-based research, consultancy and technology development company, has announced plans to create 40 new roles in Waterford over the next four years.

Trilateral Research's Irish base in Belview Port, Waterford will become the group's European Operations Centre, with new jobs available in the areas of software development, data science, data ethics and administrative support.

Trilateral Research’s Co-Director, Kush Wadhwa said the company was delighted to expand its work in Europe via the Waterford office.

“We have been fortunate to avail of the high-quality talent pool of technology experts here in Ireland,” Kush said.

“Being co-located in Ireland also allows us to work directly with cutting edge technology companies from other international locations, enabling us to participate in international innovation efforts.”

Rachel Finn, Sr Practice Manager and Head of Irish Operations at Trilateral Research

Rachel Finn, Sr Practice Manager and Head of Irish Operations for the company said the South East region is an "emerging technology hub"

"We anticipate that the Waterford office will be an innovation hub for our STRIAD® platform and data protection and cyber-risk services," she said.

Welcome news for Waterford today- Trilateral will double their headcount over the next year and create 40 new jobs overall over the next 4 years — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 6, 2020

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment said the jobs announcement was “great news for Waterford”.

“Trilateral is a cutting-edge company and their decision to double their headcount over the next year and to create 40 new jobs over the next four years is a welcome boost for the South East,” he said.

“The Government is focused on creating new opportunities across the country and we will be working to secure further investment for all regions, in the months and years ahead.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan also said the announcement was a “vote of confidence" in Waterford and the South East region’s ability to provide "a highly skilled and talented workforce”.