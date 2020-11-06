Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ag Eisteacht, Kellogg’s, The Tenth Man, Irish Kidney Association, RDS and Elemental Software.

Nicola O’Sullivan has been appointed as an associate with Ag Eisteacht, the healthcare and social care training and development charity which has trained more than 3,000 practitioners in Ireland. Dr O'Sullivan has worked with children and families in residential and community settings for 19 years. She established and managed two child protection family support services and managed a residential unit and social care team. She is also a clinical supervisor to individual practitioners and teams working with children and families. She holds a diploma and degree in Social Science in Youth & Community Work from UCC, a Masters in Child Protection and Welfare from TCD and a Doctorate in Social Care and Emotional Wellbeing from the Tavistock and Portman Trust, London. She also lectures at TCD, UCC and CIT.

Sarah Ferguson has been promoted to head up the Irish arm of Kellogg’s, overseeing a team of 30 sales and supply staff in Ireland. She takes on the general manager role after 16 years with the cereal and snacks producer. She joined Kellog's in 2004 as part of its field sales team in Southampton, England. She has held a number of commercial roles in the UK, as well as European sales capability director in Manchester, before moving to Geneva in a commercial role in its Pringles business. She relocated to Dublin to headup the European revenue growth management team for the last year. She takes over the lead in Ireland from from Ruth Hughes, who steps into the role of general manager for Kellogg’s Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe and Mediterranean markets based out of Dublin. Sarah holds a degree in economics from University of York.

Anna Burzlaff has taken on a new role with creative marketing group The Tenth Man as head of Truth, its new market research agency. She was previously head of Insights at the company. Her prior roles involved in-depth international market research work as a strategic, freelance consultant with a host of global clients, such as Monkey Shoulder, Adidas, Bumble, and Rothy’s. Her work explored how to position brands in UK music culture, the future of dating, perceptions of sustainable footwear in Europe, understanding streetwear in London, and investigating sports culture in the UK. She also spent four years as an insight strategist at Protein UK conducting global cultural research in Moscow, New York and across Europe. She led projects on European youth culture and social media behaviour for the likes of Dewar’s, Converse, Twitter, Microsoft, and Nike. She holds an MA in Cultural Studies from SOAS, University of London, and a BA in English and History from UCD.

Carol Moore has been appointed as CEO of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA), replacing Mark Murphy who has retired after 20 years in the role with the advocacy group for kidney patients. She brings vast experience in healthcare, education, telecoms, and not-for-profit organisations delivering community services. She was a co-founder of online alcohol support service Lifewise, and governance manager with Mental Health Ireland, co-founder of mental health and substance abuse group Dual Diagnosis Ireland, and co-founder of Mental Health Reform, a coalition of 70 mental health care services in Ireland. She was a non-executive director with CORU, the state agency regulator for health and social care. She is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland with 30 years of experience in the private and public organisations in management consultancy roles. She holds a Masters in Psychology, post-grad qualifications in social science, education and psychometrics and she is a qualified mediator.

Geraldine Ruane has been appointed as chief executive of the RDS in Dublin. She will take up her role at the charitable foundation and events venue in early 2021. Ms Ruane will oversee the wide array of RDS commercial interests, including its venue operations, office lettings and campus development, as well the significant work undertaken by the RDS Foundation, the RDS Members’ Club and the Dublin Horse Show. She takes over from former CEO Michael Duffy, who recently announced his retirement. The chief operating officer of Trinity College Dublin since 2013, responsible for the university’s strategic leadership, management and organisation of the professional service functions. She was previously CEO of the Ordnance Survey of Ireland (OSI). She has also worked extensively in the pharma sector with brands such as Mallinckrodt and Novartis, and was general manager with Chanelle Pharmaceuticals.

Patrick McAliskey has been appointed as non-executive chairman of Elemental Software, the provider of social prescribing technology. Co-founder of Novosco, the IT infrastructure and managed services provider, he brings a wealth of experience and global connections to Derry-based Elemental Software, which has seen a 66% increase in overall revenue in the past year. Patrick is one of Northern Ireland’s most respected IT professionals and business leaders. He co-founded Novosco and as managing director led it from a micro business to one of the leading IT infrastructure and managed services operators in the UK and Ireland with more than 300 employees and annual revenues of almost £60m. Under his leadership, Novosco won a £107m contract with Cambridge University Hospitals Trust and was then acquired by German PLC CANCOM in October 2019.